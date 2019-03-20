ALEX JONES (Full Show) Sunday - 3/10/19
Sunday, March 10h: Venezuela Chaos - Opposition leader Juan Guaido is blaming socialist President Nicolas Maduro for the blackout that’s plunging collapsing Venezuela further into chaos. Guaido is calling on all citizens to travel to the capital and Maduro is calling the rallies a coup attempt while saying American sabotage is to blame for the blackout. Across the world, ISIS forces are on the brink of defeat and refuse to surrender as US-backed fighters move in. Don’t miss our Sunday broadcast! Call and tune in now!
