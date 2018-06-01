Real Human Hybrid Programs - A New Race is Appearing on Earth GAIA TV
As a Hypnotherapist, Barbara Lamb has discovered that several of her clients have suppressed memories of a program where their genetic makeup has been enhanced with extraterrestrial DNA. Throughout her career, she has helped thousands of people revisit their past lives. For some of her clients, something extraordinarily unusual was discovered about their present lifetime. Many have had encounters with otherworldly beings, and a number of those have had startling similar experiences which revealed that they have been subjected to extraterrestrial hybridization programs. Barbara Lamb is a Certified Hypnotherapist and Regression Therapist who specializes in Regression Therapy with people who experience encounters with extraterrestrial beings.
