Illuminati Prophecy and Bible Prophecy Collide: The Truth Revealed on Camera
This entire world has lost its mind!! Turning girls into boys, and boys into girls, all in the name of depopulation. Transgenders can't have children. So we've got "natural" weather disasters, thousands of acres burning due to DEWs, gun violence (thanks, Libs for "stricter gun laws", mainly criminals have the guns), and kids who are being conditioned to get their God-made, natural sexual genders/genitalia altered beyond repair, the world's population will continue to decrease. A smaller population will be easier to control for the NWO. I am so ready for YESHUA to come and collect His children. My pastor use to say "Get right, or get left." I'm ready. All I can do is pray for those who don't see or believe in God Almighty. He is the ONLY way, the ONLY truth, and the ONLY light. NO MAN can cometh unto the Father BUT BY HIM.
