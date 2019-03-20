Q - The Plan To Save The World

It will take some time to take down the Cabal. They have so many layers surrounding them that if you were to arrest them now they would just get away with it. Remember the first time they tried to go after Hillary? What happened there. So be patient. They need to do this a step at a time until they can make the arrests stick.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment