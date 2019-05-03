Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Positive Propaganda?





  Corbett Report community member HomeRemedySupply points out a relative rarity: an example of genuinely helpful, positive propaganda. Celebrity-laden propaganda, no less. So it is a step forward to go beyond the "cure cancer cult" and actually address root causes, but what are the deeper implications of positive propaganda? Can we fight fire with fire?












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...