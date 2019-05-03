ALEX JONES (Full Show) Tuesday - 3/5/19
Tuesday, March 5th: Clinton Out - Hillary Clinton has officially ruled out her 2020 bid for president while also saying she’s “not going anywhere” and will take an active role supporting the Democrats next election. Across the Atlantic, the UK is starting a controversial “porn block” that requires users to pay for a unique ID card that is necessary to access pornographic websites. Joining today’s show is conservative trailblazer Faith Goldy drawing powerful parallels between Europe’s migrant crisis and America’s caravan surge. Also, Paul Joseph Watson is here delivering cutting-edge commentary on major globalist happenings around the world. Call and tune in now!
