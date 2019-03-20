New Elon Musk Documentary 2019 SpaceX Mars Missions That Will Change Humanity Forever
What does Elon Musk know that we don't? In this new, never before seen documentary, Musk claims colonization of Mars is possible and that this colony could save the human race. The SpaceX chief reveals we are just years away from setting up a human camps on the red planet. The self-made billionaire, entrepreneur, and CEO of SpaceX has already begun his mission, and he’s sharing updates with the world every step of the way. SpaceX currently expects to send its first cargo mission to Mars in 2022, with a human mission expected for 2024. The reusable spacecraft can take as many as four astronauts to the Martian surface and allow them to stay up to two months. The spacecraft would allow the team to travel back to the Mars Base to prepare for the next mission.
Posted by Politico Cafe
