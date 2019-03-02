2 Critical Events Are Going To Happen After The Imminent Economic Collapse 2019
Will the economic collapse happen in 2019? Where will it start? What impact will it have, and how will the world look after the global economic collapse and the Next Great Recession? Regarding how it will play out, Cezary Graf notes that Federal Reserve policy will lead to financial collapse and major stock market crash around the world. The economic collapse has already started. The Turkish lira is plunging, the Argentinian central bank has increased interest rates to the cosmic level of 60%, and Iranian inflation is skyrocketing. However, these are minor players. The crucial years will be 2019 and 2020 when the deadly cocktail will be served for India, Pakistan, China, Japan, and the European Union, among others. In 2020, the United States and the dollar will also be hit; however, the magnitude will be significantly limited, in contrast to what many are currently saying about the upcoming dollar collapse. In 2022, after the next global financial crisis and stock market crash the United States will be in the best shape of all major countries. I am ready to take bets. It is very naive to expect that after the 2000 dot-com bubble burst and 2008-2009 stock market crash, that the third one will again start in the US. From a conservative point of view, the US currency and bond supply are perhaps still too high, and rates may still be too low, however, despite its peculiarity, the dollar and US debt are the most popular US exports. During the next two years, when economic collapse will hit the emerging markets, we will have massive capital flows into the US. This will include the dollar itself, the US bond market, the US stock market, and US real estate. A massive chunk of the capital pulled out of emerging markets will be channeled to the most robust cryptocurrencies. The devaluation of EM currencies, the dismantling of the SWIFT system, and the pursuit of new investment solutions by private, corporate, and public parties will be the main causes of this great money movement. Cezary Graf states that the value of cryptocurrencies will rise substantially from 2019, thus making potential returns from other capital allocations much less attractive. Ignoring this is the manifestation of a deep misunderstanding of where the world is now and where it is going. This will be the first economic collapse with the crypto option on the table.
Posted by Politico Cafe
