George Knapp Most Messages from UFO Contactees of the Past
COAST TO COAST AM. Adam Gorightly spoke about the "social movement" aspect, and how there were large conventions of 8,000 to 10,000 people gathered at Giant Rock in the California desert in the 1950s. It was there that contactee George Van Tassel, a former pilot, organized events and partially completed the Integraton, a structure he devised via plans channeled from aliens. It was said to reverse or stop the aging process, though he died before it was finished, Bishop detailed. The two also talked about George Adamski, known for his communications with a Venusian named Orthon, as well as such contactees as George Hunt Williamson, George King, Frank Stranges, Jack Parsons, and Omnec Onec. Featured guests also include: Greg Bishop, Paul Dean, Keith Basterfield
