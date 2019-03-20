Blockade Dismantled, Counting Down, Patriots Turn, Rats Scattering
Trump signed the EO to protect free speech on college campuses, the networks decided not to report on this. NZ is now trying to set free speech limits. They are putting people in jail for having certain information regarding the event. Russian troops arrive in Venezuela. Trump fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Q drops more bread. Mueller releases his report and Barr puts out a summary, the report states that there is no collusion, and no obstruction.
