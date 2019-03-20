Exposed: Hundreds of millions Facebook passwords leaked

A new report says Facebook exposed 200 to 600 million of passwords in plain text. The story by Kreb-on Security, says passwords were searchable by more than 20 thousand Facebook employees as far back as 2012. For more on this, Legal and media analyst Lionel of Lionel Media joins Scottie Nell Hughes to weigh in.
