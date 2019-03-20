Chinese Communism: Deep State Evil Incarnate
As bad as #Lenin and Stalin were with their Soviet Revolutions, this was only setting the stage for the horror that was brought to China through #Mao and his Cultural Revolution in China. Never has a regime in history killed more of its own people or had a thirst for blood. On this fifth episode of Edge of Wonder of our #communism series, we take you to the roots of the rise in communism in China, and how through famines, war, brutal killing, turning loved ones against each other, the Chinese Communist Party was able to take over China.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment