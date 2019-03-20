China Is TAKING OVER & Gold Is Set To SKYROCKET! (with Lior Gantz)
Josh Sigurdson talks with Lior Gantz of Wealth Research Group about multiple issues facing the economy and markets as of recently. First Lior talks about gold and silver and the correlation between the gold/silver ratio and major downturns. He talks about the very real potential that gold as wealth insurance can see a major rally in the near future especially considering historic conditions which may not mimic causation but usually does follow the same trends. Also, considering gold being at all time highs in multiple currencies worldwide, one has to look at the trade deal with China as a major factor at play for the value in US Dollars. Lior then talks about the stock market and when he believes the stock market rally will end as we see one of the biggest ever starts to a year in recent history. There are many considerations to be made regarding the potential for a major recession on the horizon and not to mention the job numbers versus future snowballing due to government restrictions in the marketplace. Competition is completely stifled by mass government intervention in the economy and markets under the guise of "helping people". Meanwhile the so-called help leads to more poverty, debt and massive monopolies. There's a paradigm in place where people end up going in circles forever. The Hegelian Dialectic if you will. This never-ending circle keeps the system propped up and keeps people dependent. Lior finally goes into the very real possibility that in the next ten years, China will surpass the United States as the world leader as they unveil an incredibly alarming technocratic cashless society with social credit. India is also set to surpass the United States in the near future. What does that mean for the rest of us and what should we do?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment