And Then They Came For Vaccine Truth

The attack on truth has now moved to vaccines with an all out assault by
the mainstream mockingbird "news" media, top search results today are
yielding headlines such as "I Love Vaccines" and 'Ron Paul is Wrong:
Vaccines Are No Threat To Liberty'. They will soon move to make
vaccination mandatory nationally. Kerri Rivera joins me to discuss.
