ALEX JONES (Full Show) Thursday - 3/14/19
Thursday, March 14th: Beta Hysteria - Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke launched his 2020 presidential campaign with climate change fear-mongering warning we have 12 years to fix the planet or suffer hundreds of millions of “climate refugees.” He went on to praise Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal saying it could prevent the “extinction” of the human race. Joining today’s show is Paul Joseph Watson revealing cutting-edge intel on UK’s Brexit fight and Europe’s migrant crisis. Call and tune in now!
