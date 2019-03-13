13 Ways To Prepare For The Imminent Economic Collapse 2019 Stock Market CRASH!
Are you prepared for the coming economic collapse and the next Great Depression? A few days ago, I shared a video about the potential for an economic collapse in the near future, and someone left a comment saying, “Why do I keep hearing this warning over and over and over for years, and yet nothing ever happens?” Good question. When people keep saying that the sky is falling and it never does, it’s hard not to be skeptical. As I said in my response to him, “After the stock market crash in 2008, everyone started claiming an economic collapse was about to happen, but what they didn’t realize is that it DID happen... in 2008. Since then, the economy has slowly been recovering. But the systemic problems that led to the major stock market crash were never corrected, and the bubble has been re-inflating. It can’t re-inflate forever.” Just like in the years leading up to the Great Recession, people have too much debt and not enough wealth. Meanwhile, the stock market has soared to new heights, as it always does before it comes crashing down. In my opinion, we are currently in the mother of all financial bubbles, and the next economic collapse will start in the next few years, but it will take something to set it off. Maybe the student loan bubble or the subprime auto loan bubble will pop, causing all the other bubbles to pop, too. We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, I believe it’s more important than ever to prepare for an economic crisis, so in this video I’m going to cover 13 things you should do before the major stock market crash and economic collapse happens.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment