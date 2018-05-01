Year Of The Pig to start with big bounty for people of the world - Benjamin Fulford February 4 2019
The Chinese New Year—the Year Of The Pig—starts tomorrow, February 5th and sets up this year to be a year of bounty, where people can feed at the trough to their heart’s content, Asian secret society sources say. The Year Of The Pig or Boar is associated with the hours 9-11 at night, which means the world is also set to get truth and closure on the mass murder and attempted gold heist of September 11, 2001, the sources say. However, this year is also set to be a year of slaughter for certain elite criminals who have been trying their hardest to murder 90% of the world’s population, according to Western secret society sources. It is the return of the bounty stolen by these criminals that will be feeding the downtrodden 90%, they say. In concrete terms, the British branch and most of the French branch of the Rothschild family are trying to negotiate an orderly transfer of power, according to CIA sources based in Asia. The Rothschilds and other families that own the private G7 central banks are hoping to trade their control of here-and-now money (ATMs, cash printing), financial computers, and international financial transfer systems in exchange for some real-life assets, such as rights to some of the historical Asian gold, the sources say. These negotiations are ongoing, but one thing that has now already been decided is that the United Nations will be moving its headquarters from New York to Laos. “Only those of high energy who are ready to help humanity move forward, clean up the pollution on this planet, and create a new world of peace and harmony for all living beings will be allowed to reside in the new headquarters—in other words, all new members who actually represent the inhabitants of this world,” a source said.
