Ancient CATACLYSM According To The Ancients! - What WIPED OUT Advanced Ancient Civilizations?
In this comprehensive breakdown, Josh Sigurdson makes the case that ancient human history is not what we've been told. In fact, ancient human civilizations that were highly advanced were wiped out in some sort of massive cataclysm or deluge around the end of the last ice age as the Younger Dryas Period came to a close. As is explained, it appears that the ancients tried to tell us about this in an ancient game of telephone. We've all heard of Noah's Ark. Well if you combine that with the Epic of Gilgamesh and stories from the Americas, one starts to question how nearly the same stories were repeated of a great deluge, a great flood and a great freeze from cultures throughout the world. In fact, there are 500 to 600 stories throughout the world of a great flood. Most of which refer to someone being warned and told to build a raft, an ark or a crate and float off, often with two of every animal, ending up on a mountain top. Sometimes the story was about two brothers or a brother and sister. How did the Aztecs, Mayans and Incas write nearly the same story as the Babylonians, Egyptians and other Easterners before ever being contacted? Well, considering their stories differ sometimes to a greater degree than other times, it tells us at the very least they were influenced by each other. Again, an ancient game of telephone. Then we have Atlantis where of course we've all heard of an ancient civilization being wiped out in a great flood by the passing down of Solon and Plato. When you team that with the aging of the Sphinx, the sites at Machu Picchu, Puma Punku and Tiahanaco. The evidence of these places being far older than we were told is apparent. The Incas built on top of already existing structures. The Egyptians talk themselves about FINDING the Sphinx and the Great Pyramid in the Inventory Stela and that the "Valley Temple" or Temple of Osiris was already there before them. Then everything built after the Great Pyramid was more and more primitive. How does that happen? In this video we break down countless inter-winding stories throughout the world and try to solve the mysteries of the ancient civilization that was lost with time in a massive cataclysm.
