Weather in Control

Has the #DeepState being using weather control devices from organizations such as #HAARP to create earthquakes, tornadoes, and hurricanes? For first time in decades California has been getting unprecedented rain which started right after the #Wildfires. If geoengineering is true, could the Alliance have taken it over from the Deep State and did they send a signal using these devices in the recent seismic waves? Also what about the recent blue light explosion in New York, was this caused by something or a natural occurrence?









