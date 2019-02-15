Gerald Celente - The Trump Bump. Market Growth, No Recession
Money in Congress is a National Security Risk . Whips and Leaders are the crux of the corruption. A true disruptor in Congress. They were created during the height of Government corruption in 1899 (leaders) and 1900 (whips). They were NOT implemented by the framers of the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence. Congress is manipulated by Whips and Leaders to broker the bills in a profiteering manner to 501c's, corporations, globalist and other countries (never waste a crisis to make money). The myth is Congress is a weak victim overpowered by the large money lobbyist. But the truth, Congress is the tyranny understanding they have a monopoly selling bills and are aggressive at it. You want a bill passed you have to come through them, so bring your American Express card. There is no defensible argument, Congress betrayed their Fiduciary duty. Whips and Leaders should have been eliminated with Antitrust in the early 1900's. Whips and Leaders front run our republic. This isn't a Democracy, it's not a Republic, it's a coup d'état and the Whips and Leaders are the party of guilt…. The most corrupt era of the US Government was in the late 1800's and early 1900's. It was when Americans were in revolt of our Government in collusion with giant monopolies (Antitrust). Names like JP Morgan , Rockefellers, Vanderbilt's, etc.. These guys bought and paid for the election of President McKinley in 1896. Then President McKinley implemented Whips and Leaders into our government to assist the large amounts of lobbyist money, campaign contributions and special interest group monies in a profiteering manner. It was a terrible, terrible time for America. Six months later in Presidents McKinley's second term of Presidency he was assassinated. Antitrust was finally passed around 1914 but they forgot to get rid of the corrupt Whips and Leader position that assist in this corruption. Benjamin Franklin said, “A Republic, if you can keep it.”
