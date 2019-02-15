We Are Getting Dumber and Dumber, Civilization Will Collapse - Edward Dutton
Freelance researcher and writer Edward Dutton joins Henrik to talk about his book “At Our Wits' End: Why We're Becoming Less Intelligent and What it Means for the Future.” We discuss why people are becoming less intelligent and the cyclical collapse of civilization as a consequence of “progress.” Dutton was born in London in 1980, he lives in Finland and is Adjunct Professor of the Anthropology of Religion at Oulu University. Dutton was educated at Durham University, where he graduated in Theology in 2002, and Aberdeen University, from which he received his PhD in Religious Studies in 2006.
