US/North Korea Summit: Will Trump Win Nobel Peace Prize?
The Trump/Kim summit begins tomorrow, their second round of meetings.
Expectations are high - unrealistic. The neocons and the liberal
"resistance" will slam any give-and-take as Trump capitulation. If the
war is declared over or significant progress is made, would Trump not be
more deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize than Barack "Bombs Away" Obama?
