Turkey Faces Off With China Over Uighur Muslims

Turkey becomes one of the first Muslim countries to stand up to #China's persecution of #Uighur Muslims, by calling out the passing of Uighur muscian Abdurehim #Heyit after disappearing into Chinese detention. But then the CCP released video of Heyit saying he's alive and well. Will the party get the last laugh? And will the recent Pulwama terror attack give China another excuse to crackdown on what it calls Uighur terrorists?
