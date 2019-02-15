Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Arrest Of Brazil's Murderous 'Healer' John of God Revives The Pizzagate Scandal



The faith healer known as "Joao de Deus" or John of God , real name Joao Teixeira de Faria, was such a powerful presence that Oprah Winfrey fainted in his arms in ecstatic bliss on her 2010 visit to his compound in Abadiana, southern Brazil, an experience powerful enough to be shown a one-hour special on her show endorsing his spiritual presence.













The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...