This is WHY Central Banks Are Now HOARDING GOLD

Author Ken Schortgen joins me to discuss the coming global monetary
reset which, as Ken explains, cannot be avoided. Ken notes that central
banks around the world are now buying gold in volumes not seen since
1971, and the reason is likely because massive changes are coming to the
global banking system on March 31st.
