Max Igan : "Why Has The Great Empire Of Tartary Been Written Out Of History?"
Richie is joined by the artist, researcher, geopolitical commentator and public speaker Max Igan. Have you ever heard of the Tartarian Empire? No? What about the region of Tartary? Why has Russia AND various US intelligence agencies worked to keep the history of the region hidden? What sort of society was Tartary? How advanced was it? Max Igan has been looking into it and he has uncovered some very interesting and sometimes disturbing facts. Don't miss this. Support The Richie Allen Show by donating at www.richieallen.co.uk Richie has been producing and presenting television and radio programs for the best part of twenty years. The Richie Allen Show airs Monday - Thursday at 5 PM GMT and at 11 AM UK Time each Sunday.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment