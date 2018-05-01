The Secret war: Antarctica Peace Treaty, Unseen Images!
The secret war: Antarctica peace treaty brings together several incidents that would on the surface be isolated cases. However, once you realize the chronological order of events you begin to see a much bigger picture of what was going on during the 1940's up to 1961. The peak of activity for a secret war with Antarctica's technologically advanced race was in 1947. The creation of NASA and DARPA was, I believe in direct response to the threat of advanced technology used by those forces at the south pole. Operation high jump was a retaliatory response to several incursions into allied forces airspace and this video discusses some of them.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment