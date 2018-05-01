The problem with VENEZUELA
Venezuela is going through a turning point. In fact, the fact the Juan Guaido has taken office while Nicolas Maduro is still in power is, by itself, something unique in history. There are many ways of overthrowing a dictator: revolutions, peaceful transitions… but there is no case where a political leader makes an oath following the country’s constitution in order to end an authoritarian rule. Several countries have already recognizes Guaido’s legitimacy to hold the interim presidency. That includes America, Canada, and European Union. And Maduro’s regime claims this is a coup d’etat supported by Trump. But… is it, really? Can Guaido defeat Maduro’s regime without the support of the army? Is it so easy to end with a dictatorship? In this video we will try to answer to all of these questions.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment