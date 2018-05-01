One World; Two Species; Tartarian DNA...We were never alone
We imprison, corral and manipulate other beings against their free will in this reality, and most of you also kill and consume them, without any thought... so I feel as if we are just a part of the whole... and so long as we do these things to other beings, we shall also be treated the same. We have to set the animals free and stop killing them, perhaps this will do something. And, dark technology (computers and most petroleum-based technology) must be completely abandoned, we've all been fooled. Our slavery may continue, because not many will walk away from modern conveniences. Free energy is our only hope of changing from dark tech to sustainable tech.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment