Robot PR backfires on Saudis

Rick Sanchez describes the plight of Saudi women and how they’re denied
basic human rights. Legal and media analyst Lionel of Lionel Media joins
to opine on the heartbreaking irony of “Sophia the Humanoid,”
world-famous robot, being granted citizenship in the Kingdom and
enjoying more rights there than do human women.
