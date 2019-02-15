Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Robot PR backfires on Saudis




Rick Sanchez describes the plight of Saudi women and how they’re denied basic human rights. Legal and media analyst Lionel of Lionel Media joins to opine on the heartbreaking irony of “Sophia the Humanoid,” world-famous robot, being granted citizenship in the Kingdom and enjoying more rights there than do human women. 








