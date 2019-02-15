Is GADDAFI's end a CAUTIONARY TALE?

March, 2011. A NATO coalition led by France put an end to Muamar el Gaddafi’s rule. In Libya, Arab Spring had it’s biggest achievement: they overthrew the dictator who had been leading the country during 40 years. It felt like his defeat would open a better future. 8 years later, things in Libya couldn’t be worse. So what can we learn from Libya’s intervention? Is a military attack the best way to overthrow a tyrant? What Western powers wanted in this Northern African country? In this video we will answer to all of those questions.
