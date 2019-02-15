Rats, Public Defecation And Open Drug Use: Major Western Cities Are Becoming Uninhabitable Hellholes
Almost everyone that goes out to visit one of our major cities on the west coast has a similar reaction. Those that must live among the escalating decay are often numb to it, but most of those that are just in town for a visit are absolutely shocked by all of the trash, human defecation, crime and public drug use that they encounter. Once upon a time, our beautiful western cities were the envy of the rest of the world, but now they serve as shining examples of America’s accelerating decline. The worst parts of our major western cities literally look like post-apocalyptic wastelands, and the hordes of zombified homeless people that live in those areas are too drugged-out to care. The ironic thing is that these cities are not poor. In fact, San Francisco and Seattle are among the wealthiest cities in the entire nation. So if things are falling apart this dramatically now, how bad will things get when economic conditions really start to deteriorate? People from all over the world are drawn to Los Angeles because of what they have seen on television, but it is truly a filthy, filthy place. The number of homeless has been rising about 20 percent a year, public drug use is seemingly everywhere, and there are mountains of trash all over the place. Needless to say, rats thrive in such an environment, and the epic battle that one L.A. journalist is having with rats was recently featured in the L.A. Times… Eastside, Westside, north and south, they’re everywhere. If you’re a rat, the California housing crisis has not hit you yet and it never will. At our house, it sounded like the rats were having relay races in the ceiling, and they don’t wear sneakers. Your eyes blink and your leg twitches as you drift off to sleep knowing that if the plague comes back, you are living at ground zero. But let’s not be too hard on Los Angeles, because the same things that are going on there are happening in major cities all over the western portion of the country. For example, a massive rat infestation recently forced authorities to close a shockingly filthy homeless encampment under a bridge in Salem, Oregon… Yes, there have always been homeless encampments in this country, but in modern times we have never faced anything on the scale that we are facing now. More than half a million Americans are homeless right now, and that number continues to grow. And as it grows, communities will increasingly be forced to make some tough decisions. In San Francisco they actually give out free syringes to drug addicts, and it is being reported that they handed out a total of 5.8 million free syringes in 2018. That is a lot of syringes. They also try to get the syringes back in order to prevent the spread of disease, but that hasn’t been too successful… San Francisco has a new mayor, and they are going to spend millions upon millions of dollars to try to clean up the streets. But it won’t be easy to turn things around, because more drug users and homeless people are moving into the city every single day… We like to think that we are setting a positive example to the rest of the world, but the truth is that they are laughing at us. America is in an advanced state of decay, and it is getting worse with each passing year. If we keep doing the same things we will keep getting the same results, and right now there are no signs that the overall direction of this nation will change any time soon.
