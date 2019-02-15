Dave Janda – Globalists Win if MAGA Supporters Walk
Dr. Dave Janda from the popular radio show “Operation Freedom” says, “The worst thing people can do is walk. If they walk, they are walking away on the future of this country—period. The globalists absolutely win if you walk away, and that is what they want. The globalists are petrified. . . . They fear our numbers. They fear the awakening of the numbers. The worst thing people can do, and people can be mad at this bill and complain to the White House, but to walk away is wrong. . . . Don’t give up. . . Buying into this idea that the country is done is beyond unpatriotic. You are giving the country to the Deep State if you do that. When you are at war, you never win every battle. This is a war, and there are times in war you lose a battle. . . . Walking away is essentially being AWOL. How many people who are AWOL win wars? The answer is zero.” Dave Janda also talks about the end of the Mueller investigation, declassification of FISA, the arrests of high ranking government officials in the failed coup and much more in this in-depth 80 minute video.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment