QAnon DESTROYED By David Icke - EXPOSING Faceless Movements & Distractions!
Josh Sigurdson sits down with David Icke, world famous researcher and theorist to talk about the absurdity of QAnon, an obvious psyop meant to distract people and keep them apathetic to Trump regardless of what he does. The idea is that everyone should "trust the plan" and lay back. No one should take action because some so-called "white hats" are working behind the scenes to save them. Now we know here at WAM that we won't win any points by making this video, but this is about consistency and not allowing the populace to be distracted by faceless movements there to confuse people and misdirect millions of people. David Icke also breaks down his thoughts on the recent coup in Venezuela as Trump declares Juan Guaido the "legitimate" president of the country as Maduro ends whatever relationship remained with the United States. David Icke talks about the history of movements meant to distract, divide and destroy
Posted by Politico Cafe
