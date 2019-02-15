ALERT: My 'Market Fragility Index' Is Off The Charts - Mike Maloney
Most investors have heard of the 'Buffet Indicator', a simple but
effective way of looking at the size of the stock market compared to the
size of the economy. But have you heard of Mike Maloney's 'Market
Fragility Index'? It's an extension of the Buffet Indicator that
introduces some very important data.
