Possible Bank Runs At Wells Fargo After Shares Plummet
Economic collapse news. There is a possible bank run spreading after Wells Fargo shares fell 2.3% late Thursday as the outages spread. Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) fell 0.9% Friday, a day after an outage that disrupted its banking system nationwide on Thursday. It was the second outage to hit the troubled bank in a week. reports are coming in from customers that they are unable to access there accounts as Wells sets withdrawal limits of $100 at atms. The question must be asked are the bank runs because of the outages? or are the outages because of the bank runs?
