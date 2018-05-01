Green New Deal A Massive Deception
Not only is Alexandria Crazy Eyes Cortez a tool for the globalist carbon tax scheme. We can now safely say she is a manipulative liar too. Rather than own up to the cliff notes version of the United Nation’s sustainable goals of Agenda 2030. Cortez would rather the public believe that her document proposing the banning of air travel and rewarding those unwilling to work wasn’t her doing. Instead those pesky parodies on Twitter and the Republicans were to blame. It appears that Cortez didn’t get the memo. A growing majority of Americans are aware of the global carbon tax scheme. But now the Freshman socialist lunatic, just a month into being a congress woman is willing to lecture Americans that she is lobbying for massive government intervention of centralized control into the private sector with her touted Green New Deal. And as temperatures drop. And more people ask where the warming went. The science warning of an impending mini ice age continues to be ignored.
