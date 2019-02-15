Physicist Discovers Something on Mars Surface That Should NOT Be There!
The research of John Brandenburg suggests that Mars was once teeming with life, cut short by the detonation of two massive nuclear weapons - http://bit.ly/TheUnexplainedAwaits As a nuclear scientist, he is keenly aware of the effects of nuclear explosions and has discovered such tell-tale signs on Mars. As the eons have passed and the radiation dispersed, the red planet is once again safe for habitation. He suggests that the greatest memorial we can erect for the lost Martian civilizations is to resurrect the biosphere and bring life back to Mars.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment