Permanent QE, Century of War
Every week Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert look at all the scandal behind the financial news headlines. In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the impossibility of endless war under hard money and ask whether the millions of deaths made possible with easy inflationary money could be spared under a bitcoin or gold standard. In the second half, Max talks to Michael Pento of PentoPort.com about the Fed promising permanent QE as a ‘normal’ policy tool, no longer just ‘for emergencies.’
