Michael Pento – Falling Interest Rates - Rocket Fuel for Gold
Money manager Michael Pento gives his simple economic road map. Pento says, “We’re going to have one final whoosh down in stock prices and in the economy. That’s going to bring Jerome Powell (Fed Head) back to 0% interest rates and back into QE (money printing), and then it is intractable inflation for as far as the eye can see. That is going to be a very, very dangerous new paradigm for the world. We are all going to look like Rome. Real interest rates will be falling, and that is rocket fuel for gold.”
