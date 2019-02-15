Network of Global Corporate Control -- Karen Hudes
A coalition that is backed by the military powers of the world and the wealth of the world has placed the Chair of the Board of Governors of the World Bank and IMF, Ken Ofori-Atta, into default. Nine other officials of the World Bank and IMF are also in default for failing to observe the Articles of Agreement of the World Bank. The World Bank and IMF were established to end the corruption in the world's money. The Vice President, Latin America and Caribbean Region and former Acting Managing Director of the World Bank, Axel van Trotsenburg, John Gandolfo, the World Bank's Acting Treasurer, Pascale Dubois, who headed the World Bank's Instiutional Integrity Department, Yvonne Tsikata, who was Secretary of the World Bank, Osvaldo Graacos, who was its Ombudsman, and three other officials in the World Bank's corrupt Secretariat were also placed into default under commercial liens. These corrupt officials are harming and defrauding the world's people and preventing the conversion of the world's corrupt paper currencies into currencies minted out of the world's monetary gold reserves that José Rizal deposited with the World Bank at the end of WWII. These corrupt officials are holding up the Global Currency Reset. If you wonder what is wrong in the world, you do not have to look any further than these corrupt people. We are shaming them in front of the entire world. In April 2018 we broke through the censorship. What was the Banking Cartel trying to censor? The Banking Cartel tried to hide the fact that the people who have wronged us should feel thoroughly ashamed. They should know better. They need to understand that all of this information is ULTIMATELY going to become available in the Global Currency Reset. They need to start as soon as possible to make amends, and we are all going to take into account, starting from last year in April, what they have done. Teleprompter: https://s3.amazonaws.com/khudes/dctvt...
