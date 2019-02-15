Craig Hemke – Make-Believe Gold and Silver Scheme Going to Collapse
Financial writer and precious metals expert Craig Hemke has a prediction for gold and silver prices in the not so distant future. Hemke says, “A collapse of the scheme they cooked up. . . . This scheme of digital alchemy, this make-believe gold, getting people to accept gold exposure as an alternative to the real thing, is going to collapse too.” Hemke says watch the palladium market. It is highly leveraged, and that could be the first metal market to fall when people demand delivery and say ‘I want my metal.’ Hemke says, “Right, that’s when the music stops, and that is what we are all waiting for.”
