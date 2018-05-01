Grant Williams -- The Trouble in Europe Has Only Just Begun
Erik Townsend and Patrick Ceresna welcome Grant Williams back to MacroVoices. Erik and Grant discuss: -- Are we in a cyclical bear market? -- Where are we headed next on treasury yields? -- Is the world turning Japanese? -- Escalation of tensions between China and Taiwan -- Update on how things are developing on Australian Real Estate -- Risks of a recession in Australia -- Perspective on the rise of global populism -- Macron, France and the future of Europe -- Outlook on gold and the yuan/gold ratio -- What is the next move in the U.S. Dollar?
