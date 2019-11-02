From Berlin To Baghdad, Trump Foreign Policy In Tatters
The Trump Administration is twisting arms in Europe and in the Middle
East in its ongoing determination to crush Iran. It seems a singular
obsession. But the push-back is coming from and EU that remains (for
now) dedicated to the Iran nuclear deal and from places like Iraq, which
is being asked to act against its own interest to please Washington's
Iran goals. Is it all coming apart?
