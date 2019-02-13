David Icke (Feb 13, 2019) - Jamal Khashoggi - Psychopaths Protecting Psychopaths
'Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi spent his last moments begging for a plastic bag to be removed from his head, according to a Turkish investigative journalist. The killing lasted for about seven minutes. In an interview with Al Jazeera, Nazif Karaman, the head of investigations at the Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper, cited audio recordings of Khashoggi's final words as he was being murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. I'm suffocating... Take this bag off my head, I'm claustrophobic.
Posted by Politico Cafe
