Benjamin Fulford February 18 2019 Bankrupt US Govt issue fake bonds in doomed attempt to keep afloat
The bankrupt U.S. government in Washington, D.C. was able to pretend it did not go bankrupt last week by issuing fake bonds, but these will be blocked, according to Pentagon, Asian secret society, and European royal sources. In 2008, the Khazarian mafia puppet government in Washington, D.C. was able to avoid bankruptcy by using 700 tons of gold to forge 750,000 tons worth of gold-backed bonds and create $23 trillion out of thin air, confirmed by CIA, Pentagon, MI6, and other sources. That money has now run out. Now they are forging the identity of a murdered man, “Doctor” Zvonko Berdik-Albert (it is actually Count Albert) to try to do the same thing, this time using Chinese currency. A copy of the forgery can be seen below. Dr.A_Owen Lennon authority Bedford.pdf The Khazarian mob also murdered former top European CIA man Neil Keenan and tried to forge his identity in a failed attempt to get their hands on Indonesian gold, according to CIA sources in Indonesia. At the same time, the Khazarian mafia sent their fake Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan last week with $20 billion in bribes in an attempt to buy security for their collapsing control of oil in the Middle East, Pentagon sources say. However, the Pakistanis were not fooled by the satan-worshiping Khazarian puppet pretending to be a Muslim, according to Ismaili (historical Hashashin or assassin) sources.
