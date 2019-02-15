ALEX JONES (Full Show) Monday - 2/18/19
Monday, February 18th: Trainwreck Hoax - The Nigerian brothers now claim “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett paid them to participate in the alleged attack that pinned Trump supporters as violent, homophobic racists. The staged hoax is revealing the mainstream media’s bias against people who support the president. Additionally, a black civil rights activist said that Smollett’s actions could have triggered a “race war.” Today's in-studio guest is founder & director of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes explaining his mission to defend the Constitution. Also, Newswars.com's European correspondent Dan Lyman breaks down Europe’s populist riots and how the globalist scheme of the EU is falling apart. Furthermore, Roger Stone calls in to reveal breaking details on his fight against the Deep State. Start your week informed. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment