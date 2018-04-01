Trump Reveals Massive Response To... Attempt, While At Same Time Declaring... Are Over For America
The Russians were in Afghanistan for ages and did not win despite large troop presence. Afghanistan is not a winnable issue due in large part to the terrain. All of the sand wars are bankrupting us and just getting troops killed. We can no longer be the police force for the world. We need to exercise wisdom and prudence in the battles we fight.
