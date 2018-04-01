Trump, Brexit, Arab Spring - WHY IS IT ALL ABOUT ISRAEL???!!!
This is a huge political diplomacy victory for the Ziopig Netanyahu, this case will set precedent, this is Netanyahu's way of saying, Israel matters, and he's renewed diplomatic ties with Chad. We don't expect much from Chad in relation to Palestine, it's a nation which has a lot of issues. It lacks in terms of literacy rate, poverty rate and is seen as one of the poorest nations on the planet! However, Israel has promised, aid in terms of military support to Chad amongst a number of trade deals. If that wasn't it, Netanyahu flew over Sudan, again, something like this has never happened before. For so long, Israelis foreign policy has focused on the United States and the European Union, however, things are changing and they are changing pretty fast! When Netanyahu says, Israel is becoming a world power, what he's really talking about is, water solutions, food solutions, agriculture solutions, for these countries. Britain can't even deliver Brexit on time, not many deals have been signed for exiting the European Union, but one important deal has already been agreed in principle and that's with Israel. The international trade secretary Liam Fox said Britain and Israel have shaken hands on a future deal. This truly shows, how Britain is concerned more about Israel than the people of Britain! The United Kingdom is still an influential global player. It is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the sixth largest economy in the world, a nuclear weapons state, a member of the world’s most powerful intelligence agreement and a cultural superpower. When Britain first at Heaven's command Arose from out the azure main, This was the charter of her land, And guardian angels sung the strain: Rule, Britannia! Britannia rule the waves! Britons never shall be slaves. With the US pullout in Syria, it seems, Israel no longer requires America as an attack dog. With the Ziopig EU disintegrating in chaos, as we've seen the episodes in Paris with yellow vests, Israel is now flexing it's muscles with Arab states. It no longer requires Britain and America to be mummy and daddy! Many politicans are telling us, Brexit will reshape Britain’s global profile and identity as a great global player. Because Britain will not be a part of poor countries with really bad credit ratings like, Romania, Croatia, Poland and Hungary. This is all rubbish, I am pro Brexit, however, the deals that are currently being signed or agreed in principle are really bad deals for Britain! There is no transparency in this rigged system of so called democracy! We don't trust Theresa May - uncodified British constitution will not survive Brexit. Theresa May is ensuring Israel is protected but not the British people. Will the British public wake up?
