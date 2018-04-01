David Icke's First Interview With Israeli Media - Must Watch
How many of you are 'feeling' this talk from David? I've never experienced a man who is more patient...articulate .... and temper controlled as David. I do not have a fraction of control and temperance that David has.... I am always in awe of this part of his persona. .... but I am truly feeling his frustration with the bullshit of censorship.
